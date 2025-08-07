Ricky Pearsall is the 49ers' Top WR, but He Still Must Prove one Thing
SANTA CLARA -- One thing has become abundantly clear through 11 days of training camp.
Ricky Pearsall is the best wide receiver on the team this season. He's better than Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, and even Brandon Aiyuk -- at least for now. Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. And although he is expected to return by midseason, he probably won't make a full recovery until 2026.
Jennings was the 49ers' top wide receiver last season -- he led the team in targets with 113. But he was a third option in every other season of his career, and he's currently out with a calf injury, plus he wants an extension or a raise and probably won't practice until he gets what he wants. Robinson is a good complementary player but never has been a No. 1 option in his career. Which brings us back to Pearsall.
What Ricky Pearsall needs to prove this season
Pearsall missed OTAs, minicamp and the first three days of training camp with a hamstring injury. Since he returned, he has been the healthiest and most explosive wide receiver on the field while lots of other receivers have gone down.
That's why wide receiver is the 49ers' position to watch during the preseason according to NFL.com
"San Francisco's top two receivers, Brandon Aiyuk (recovering from a torn ACL/MCL) and Jauan Jennings (calf injury), are missing time during training camp," writes NFL.com's Christian Gonzalez. "With Aiyuk and Jennings sidelined, the 49ers have brought in a series of vets, including Demarcus Robinson, Robbie Chosen and Russell Gage. Second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall is a name to watch, as the 2024 first-rounder is showcasing at camp that he's ready for a bigger role. And with Jennings wanting a new contract, fantasy managers should pay close attention to Pearsall."
As long as Pearsall can stay healthy, he should be in line to receive at least 115 targets this season, maybe more. In practice on Wednesdsay, six of Brock Purdy's first nine passes of team drills went to Pearsall. And he caught them.
But Pearsall has had hamstring and shoulder issues since college. Durability never has been his strong suit. Now, the 49ers are counting on him to play every week because the rest of the position group is a big question mark. Will Jennings be on the team this season? How many games will Robinson miss due to suspension? When will Aiyuk return? And how good will he be when he comes back?
If Pearsall stays healthy, the answers to those questions won't make or break the season for the 49ers. But if Pearsall goes down, they're in major trouble.
No pressure, Ricky.