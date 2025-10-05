3 49ers Whose Stock Fell in the Win Against the Rams
There’s a ton of positive takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers’ gritty overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, there are also some negative ones. Those negatives come in the form of a few disappointing performances from 49ers players. Here are three 49ers whose stock fell in the win against the Rams.
Marques Sigle
The first and easiest player to place on this list is rookie safety Marques Sigle. He was arguably the worst player on the 49ers in this game. Sigle was a complete liability. He allowed five catches on six targets for 127 yards.
This has been his issue all season long. Sigle can’t cover to save his life. The funny thing is that he’s in a position a lot of times to make a play on the ball.
He had a prime chance to reel in an interception in the fourth quarter when he was defending a pass for tight end Colby Parkinson.
Instead, he let the pass slip through his hands. The following play, Kyren Williams scored a touchdown. Sigle had to be benched for Ji’Ayir Brown at this point.
Connor Colby
Another rookie who had an extremely rough outing is left guard Connor Colby. He did a fine job when he came in to relieve Ben Bartch in the first two games. However, he’s struggled immensely as a starter.
This game was the worst of it. He gets bullied in both run and pass blocking phases. You have to wonder if the pressure of being a starter is getting to his head. It’s different as a starter than when you come in with nothing to lose.
Or, it could be he’s been going against amazing players. The last three defensive fronts are insanely good. Still, that’s not going to be an excuse for his mediocre performances. Another outing like that, and the 49ers will have to consider another player.
Demarcus Robinson
In a game that didn’t have Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, you would think that Demarcus Robinson would’ve had a terrific performance. He played with Mac Jones a lot in training camp and the preseason after all. They both have their synergy.
Well, that didn’t matter at all. Jones honed in on Kendrick Bourne the whole game, which led Bourne to explode for 10 catches on 11 targets for 142 yards. Meanwhile, Robinson reeled in three catches on seven targets for 39 yards.
It’s only been two games since he’s been back, so no need to be too concerned. However, Robinson’s stock has certainly dipped. He didn’t make an impact against the Jaguars and didn’t make one against the Rams when he was primed to do so.
Maybe his role is just nothing more than a depth player.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers and more.