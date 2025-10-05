All 49ers

3 49ers Whose Stock Fell in the Win Against the Rams

Despite the high level win against the Rams, there are three 49ers whose stock fell.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled for no gain on fourth down to end the game against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled for no gain on fourth down to end the game against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
There’s a ton of positive takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers’ gritty overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, there are also some negative ones. Those negatives come in the form of a few disappointing performances from 49ers players. Here are three 49ers whose stock fell in the win against the Rams. 

Marques Sigle

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36)
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first and easiest player to place on this list is rookie safety Marques Sigle. He was arguably the worst player on the 49ers in this game. Sigle was a complete liability. He allowed five catches on six targets for 127 yards. 

This has been his issue all season long. Sigle can’t cover to save his life. The funny thing is that he’s in a position a lot of times to make a play on the ball.

He had a prime chance to reel in an interception in the fourth quarter when he was defending a pass for tight end Colby Parkinson. 

Instead, he let the pass slip through his hands. The following play, Kyren Williams scored a touchdown. Sigle had to be benched for Ji’Ayir Brown at this point. 

Connor Colby

San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another rookie who had an extremely rough outing is left guard Connor Colby. He did a fine job when he came in to relieve Ben Bartch in the first two games. However, he’s struggled immensely as a starter. 

This game was the worst of it. He gets bullied in both run and pass blocking phases. You have to wonder if the pressure of being a starter is getting to his head. It’s different as a starter than when you come in with nothing to lose.

Or, it could be he’s been going against amazing players. The last three defensive fronts are insanely good. Still, that’s not going to be an excuse for his mediocre performances. Another outing like that, and the 49ers will have to consider another player. 

Demarcus Robinson

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a game that didn’t have Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, you would think that Demarcus Robinson would’ve had a terrific performance. He played with Mac Jones a lot in training camp and the preseason after all. They both have their synergy. 

Well, that didn’t matter at all. Jones honed in on Kendrick Bourne the whole game, which led Bourne to explode for 10 catches on 11 targets for 142 yards. Meanwhile, Robinson reeled in three catches on seven targets for 39 yards.

It’s only been two games since he’s been back, so no need to be too concerned. However, Robinson’s stock has certainly dipped. He didn’t make an impact against the Jaguars and didn’t make one against the Rams when he was primed to do so. 

Maybe his role is just nothing more than a depth player. 

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

