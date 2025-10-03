Mac Jones' Mentality Shines Through After 49ers' Win Against Rams
The San Francisco 49ers secured an important 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night under the lights at SoFi Stadium.
Mac Jones starred once again while filling in for Brock Purdy at quarterback, improving to 3-0 as a starter for the 49ers this season.
His importance this season has been a key factor in the 49ers’ 4-1 record, especially amid the recurring nightmare of injuries depleting both sides of the ball. But his mindset shows his selfishness.
Mac Jones is quickly becoming a team leader
Incredibly, even while filling in for Purdy as he deals with a turf toe injury, his mindset reflects the poise of a true franchise quarterback.
Jones was always expected to play backup to Purdy — there was never any doubt about that heading into the 2025 campaign.
But his approach has been all about prioritizing the team and the organization’s success in Purdy’s absence, rather than stirring any tension or conflict in the locker room.
"They brought me here to play as a backup and that's my job," said Jones to the media, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason.
"Brock's the starter of this team, and right now he's dealing with something, and for him to go out there last week and play when you know he probably wasn't at full health, he cares about this team.
"So, I'm just trying to get some wins for him so it helps us down the line, and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about.
"I've been in his position, I've been a starter, and you want your backup to go in there and win, because at the end of the season, that could be the hit or miss between a playoff or not."
Rest Brock Purdy until he's fully fit
Jones impressed against the Rams, throwing for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing with a passer rating of 100.9.
A very solid performance, especially with all the key starters missing at wide receiver and George Kittle sidelined at tight end.
Although Purdy was cleared to play on Sunday in Week 4, his performance wasn't the best. Now that Purdy is sidelined again with the same injury, the 49ers will need to be careful, as Jones is proving he can deliver week after week.
Maintaining Jones as the starter until Purdy’s full recovery might be the smartest decision. It’s crucial not to derail the momentum of a backup performing well, particularly while the starting quarterback copes with a toe injury.