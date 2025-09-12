All 49ers

3 Injured 49ers Starters are Poised to Play Against the Saints

This is excellent news for the 49ers to have these three key starters available for their matchup with the Saints.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) dances before player introductions against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) dances before player introductions against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
It's official.

The San Francisco 49ers will not have Brock Purdy available when they face the New Orleans Saints. Purdy is nursing a shoulder and toe injury, with his toe being the one that's holding him out.

It's expected, but depressing news, especially with George Kittle headed for Injured Reserve. Backup Mac Jones will get the start against the Saints.

Luckily for Jones, Kittle is the only key starter he will be without.

2 Injured 49ers are Poised to Play Against the Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in the first half prior to being ejected from the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Trent Williams (knee), Jauan Jennings (shoulder), and Ben Bartch (knee) are poised to play against the Saints. Williams missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

Wednesday practices are always a vet day for Williams, so it's never a concern for him to be out that day. Missing Thursday's practice was a bit alarming, but it's probably more maintenance.

The 49ers listed Williams as questionable, which means he should play. Jennings replicated Williams' practice week by missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but was limited on Friday.

He, too, is listed as questionable, which lines him up to be available. As for Bartch, he doesn't carry a game status despite nursing a knee sprain.

This is excellent news for Jones, who will need all the help he can get. Being without Kittle is rough enough. If he were to play without Williams and Jennings, he would likely struggle against the Saints.

However, there should be mild concern with Williams and Bartch. Williams continues to prove that his body is struggling to hold up, which makes sense given his age and years in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71).
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) waits for his rep in a blocking drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He's not going into New Orleans 100 percent, so he's liable to suffer an injury or reinjure his knee. Bartch is playing on a sprained knee, and for an injury-prone player, he might not finish the game.

This only emphasizes the point for the 49ers to start hot against the Saints. Getting ahead early allows them to be in control of the game and slow it down.

Otherwise, if it's close or they're trailing, it will increase the strain on them and potentially cause or worsen injuries. The bright side is that they're playing the Saints.

They aren't a threatening team, but they can become one if the 49ers are caught sleeping at the wheel. It happened countless times last season to them.

Hopefully, with only Kittle out, the 49ers' offense doesn't experience too significant of a drop off.

