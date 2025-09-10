All 49ers

Why George Kittle's hamstring injury is a major concern for the 49ers

Losing George Kittle in Week 1 is a worry.

Henry Cheal

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has now been placed on IR.

He will miss at least the next four weeks, meaning the earliest he could return to the field is Sunday, October 12th, when the 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's just over a month away.

Hamstring injuries are the worst.

Arguably the best 49ers offensive weapon is out

It's been only one week of the new NFL season, and San Francisco has lost their No. 1 tight end and arguably their greatest weapon.

Heading into the season, Kittle is arguably the best offensive weapon that Brock Purdy can provide coverage to. This was evident in his strong start, with four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Kittle’s influence on the team has grown even more since the departure of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, especially after one of his best NFL seasons in 2024, despite the 49ers finishing with a disappointing 6-11 record.

This marks the first time since the injury-filled 2020 season that the 49ers will be without Kittle for four regular-season games. If anything, it shows just how dedicated he’s been to staying on the field.

Kittle’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in the offense, and with Purdy banged up and Mac Jones possibly stepping in, both quarterbacks are facing a limited set of reliable targets.

Jauan Jennings also left mid-game, and although his injuries aren’t as serious as initially feared, Ricky Pearsall remains the 49ers’ best option at wide receiver as Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover.

On the flip side, this is Jake Tonges time to shine

Though Luke Farrell will continue to appear in the offensive structure, the 49ers' backup tight end Jake Tonges, could continue to impress.

In their Week 1 matchup in Seattle, he stepped up with three catches for 15 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

Tonges, an undrafted star who made his first completions in the process, will be remembered for extending the 49ers' winning run in enemy territory.

It’s an incredible opportunity to maintain the momentum and turn it into something far greater than anyone could have imagined.

After scoring his first career touchdown, he spoke to the media with the poise and work ethic of someone ready to build on this moment.

The 49ers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, with kickoff set for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. On paper, it’s one of the more manageable games on their schedule.

Henry Cheal
