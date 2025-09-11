3 Ways the 49ers can Disrupt Saints QB Spencer Rattler
Facing the New Orleans Saints has grown increasingly difficult for the San Francisco 49ers.
They will be without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and maybe Jauan Jennings for this matchup. What was supposed to be a fairly easy win now looks like it will be a challenge to accomplish.
However, even if the 49ers are without those three key starters, their offense won't need to score a lot of points. That is because the 49ers' defense can make it a nightmare outing for Saints QB Spencer Rattler, and there are three ways they accomplish that.
3 Ways the 49ers' defense can shutdown Spencer Rattler
Take away his first read
One thing that stood out with Rattler in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals is that he's relying on his first read a lot. Now, the majority of quarterbacks aren't making three-to-five reads per play.
But Rattler showed he gets lost if his first option isn't there. The 49ers under Robert Saleh can do an excellent job of that. They have the linebackers and cornerbacks to do it.
Taking away his first read will cause Rattler to freak out. It will allow opportunities for Nick Bosa and the defensive front to bring him down. If they can't, then the 49ers have to watch for the next step.
Watch for backyard plays
If the first read isn't there, Rattler's response will be to move around behind the line of scrimmage. That will create backyard/broken plays that will be to his advantage.
The 49ers' defense, no matter who the defensive coordinator is, struggles with mobile quarterbacks. Rattler is impressively fast and elusive, but he has enough skill there to cause trouble.
Once the 49ers eliminate his first read, the pass rush has to get home, or the coverage is going to have to anticipate routes being deviated on the fly. Initially, the 49ers' defense will be fine.
However, over time, as the game progresses, if Rattler does that frequently, it will be taxing on the 49ers' defense. They must hold up against the backyard plays to ruin Rattler's game.
Limit his scrambling
Once the first read and backyard plays aren't there, the 49ers have to expect him to take off running. He only did that twice against the Cardinals, but that's enough to take into account.
The 49ers also have to watch out for designed runs for him. Saints head coach Kellen Moore dialed up two run plays for Rattler.
They are going to get him involved with his legs and emphasize to him to move around to create and find openings against the 49ers' defense.
Luckily, the 49ers have quick linebackers in Fred Warner and Dee Winters. They should be able to limit what he can do in any running capacity.
These are the only three aspects of Rattler's game that the 49ers should be concerned with. If they can defend all three, or even just two, it will be impossible for the Saints to score more than 14 points.