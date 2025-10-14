All 49ers

3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers’ Loss to the Buccaneers

These are the three plays that heavily influenced the 49ers' loss to the Buccaneers the most.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) dives for a first down during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have nothing to be ashamed of in their 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Had several plays gone their way, they probably are the victors. It starts with this one of three plays that heavily influenced the 49ers' loss to the Buccaneers.

The heartbreaking loss

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off
No other play in this game heavily influenced the 49ers’ loss more than when Fred Warner got rolled up on at the 7:48 minute mark of the first quarter. As soon as he left, his presence was missed.

The middle of the field was wide open for Baker Mayfield to pick apart throughout the game. On numerous plays, the 49ers’ defenders were out of sorts. Warner was the glue that held it all together. It completely changed the game and now the season.

Unfortunately, Warner’s injury could’ve been prevented. On the play he got injured, the 49ers only had 10 players on the field. They were missing a defensive end on the right side, which is where the Buccaneers ran it. 

Had a defensive end been there, the running back Rachaad White likely would have been forced inside. Warner’s injury falls on the coaches for this ridiculous malpractice mistake.

Baker pulls a rabbit out of his hat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts
Despite losing arguably their best player, the 49ers were fighting strongly against the Buccaneers. They were only down by a point, 20-19, at the 4:21 mark in the third quarter.

However, the Buccaneers completely shifted the momentum to their side at that mark. Faced with a 3rd-and-14, the 49ers' defense had Tampa Bay right where they wanted them.

That was until Mayfield pulled a rabbit out of his hat. He converted the third down not with his arm, but with his legs. He completely juked, outran, and broke tackles off of defenders.

It was a miraculous play from Mayfield and an embarrassing one for the 49ers' defense. Two plays after that third-down conversion, the Buccaneers would score a touchdown to go up 27-19.

Mac Jones ices it

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws downfield
Among the many issues for the 49ers in this game, Mac Jones wasn't one of them. He played a fine game. Even his interception on the opening drive wasn't his fault because Kendrick Bourne messed up.

However, Jones stuck a fork in the 49ers in the fourth quarter. At the 5:52 minute mark, Jones threw an egregious pass intended for Jauan Jennings that would get intercepted.

Jones had a couple of other receivers wide open in front of him. Instead, he got selfish and went for the downfield shot with Jennings. It's by far his worst play since he became the starter.

After that pick, the 49ers would have zero shot of coming back. They were it until a few minutes left in the game, which shows how gritty a team they are.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
