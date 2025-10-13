Grading the 49ers after the 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA -- The 49ers just lost 30-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers' record is now 4-2, which is good, but Fred Warner is out for the season with an ankle injury, which is not good. It's starting to feel like the 49ers season is falling apart due to all their injuries.
With that in mind, here are the 49ers' grades.
QUARTERBACK: B-MINUS
Mac Jones had a down game and still threw for 349 yards. As football coaches say, he's a dude, which means he's a difference-maker. To his credit, he was playing on one leg and he was missing Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, he got sacked six times, he had no running game and his defense collapsed after Fred Warner went down. Brock Purdy probably would have played no better on one leg. We saw him play through injury against the Jaguars, and it wasn't pretty.
Jones threw two interceptions, but the first one wasn't his fault -- Kendrick Bourne ran the wrong route against a blitz. And the second interception was on fourth down, which means it was essentially an arm punt. An incomplete pass in that situation would have been worse.
Jones isn't the reason to the 49ers lost this game. The Buccaneers simply are the better team.
RUNNING BACKS: C-MINUS
Every time the 49ers give the ball to Christian McCaffrey, they do the other team a favor. He's one of the least efficient runners in the league, and he's not a particularly dangerous receiver, either. Giving him the ball is a great way to get to second and 7. The 49ers need a new running back in addition to a new middle linebacker and a new pass rusher.
WIDE RECEIVERS: B-MINUS
Kendrick Bourne had another fantastic game -- five catches for 142 yards. He is outplaying Jauan Jennings, who seems disgruntled because the 49ers didn't extend his contract. To be fair to Jennings, he's playing through ankle injuries and five broken ribs. Still, he committed two penalties today and shouted at Kyle Shanahan on the sideline, as if Shanahan is the problem. No, Jauan, you're the problem.
TIGHT ENDS: C-PLUS
While George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall are out, Jake Tonges has become the 49ers' second-best receiver after Bourne. Today, he had 6 catches for 58 yards. He's a better receiver than McCaffrey and needs to keep playing even when Kittle returns.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: F
They gave up six sacks and generated zero push in the running game. Dominick Puni must be playing through an injury because he's the biggest liability in the unit. And that's saying something, because Jake Brendel and Connor Colby are awful, too.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: D
They couldn't stop the run or pressure Baker Mayfield. On the bright side, Mykel Williams recorded his first career sack. He continues to improve.
LINEBACKERS: F
They couldn't stop the run with or without Fred Warner. Luke Gifford is a terrible player who needs to be benched. It's time to see what rookie Nick Martin can do.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: F
Marques Sigle moved to free safety and gave up a deep touchdown catch to a wide receiver running a post route while Sigle was standing in the post. He's hopeless in coverage. The 49ers should bench him and Ji'Ayir Brown and start Jason Pinnock and Malik Mustapha.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-MINUS
Eddy Pineiro made all four of his field goal attempts, which is impressive. He's the rightful heir apparent to Robbie Gould. Unfortunately for this group, Skyy Moore keeps fielding punts inside his five-yard line. He needs to knock that off.
COACHES: C
There wasn't much Robert Saleh could do after Fred Warner went down. Still, he could have played the right safeties and put this defense in the best position to be successful. That's his fault. And on offense, Kyle Shanahan got outcoached by Todd Bowles, whose blitzes beat Shanahan's plays almost every time. It felt like we were watching the Chiefs have their way with the 49ers in the Super Bowl.