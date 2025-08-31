3 Reasons the 49ers Should Not Budge on Jauan Jennings' Contract
It's understandable why Jauan Jennings wants a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers.
He's playing on the final year of his deal and is coming off the best year of his career. Almost every player seeks out an extension in a similar situation.
However, the 49ers have been adamant that they aren't going to budge on Jennings' contract, and rightfully so. Here are three reasons why the 49ers should not budge.
49ers Should Not Budge on Jauan Jennings' Contract
Set a new precedent
After the whole dramatic fiasco with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams last year, the 49ers need to set a new precedent with how they handle contract extensions.
That is why they got it done in May with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner. It was extremely surprising to see, but it shows they no longer want to continue with the drawn-out contracts.
It hurts the team and the player because they aren't practicing. Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Aiyuk, and even Williams acknowledged that sitting out of camp hurt them.
By giving in to Jennings' demands, even with a bump in pay for 2025, they undo their new precedent they are setting. It leaves the door open for players to hold out, knowing the 49ers will cave.
Expedite the future
The moment the 49ers didn't extend Jennings, along with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner in May, it was a clear sign that they weren't going to do it.
Given how the 49ers are transparent with their players, they likely let him know they weren't. Jennings may feel he has to try and get paid now that his value won't be higher than it was after 2024.
However, the 49ers still shouldn't budge, even if it is justified to give Jennings a raise. Since they didn't budge earlier in the offseason, it means they have accepted he is gone after 2025.
Jennings is dug in with his holdout, I mean "injury," so he probably isn't returning anytime soon. That means the 49ers have to expedite the future by getting accustomed to an offense without him.
They were going to have to get used to that after 2025, but it seems they have to do so now. Might as well rip the band-aid off and figure it out now, since he isn't part of the future anyway.
Jennings is never replicating 2024 production
Jennings has been a glorified No. 3 wide receiver for the 49ers until last season. It took injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, and more for him to thrive.
Aiyuk is trekking towards being healthy, McCaffrey is back, Pearsall is healthy and projected for heavy use, and Demarcus Robinson has been added.
The 49ers can't justify themselves in cashing out Jennings, even if it is just a pay raise to reward him for 2024. He isn't going to replicate 2024 again. It's highly unlikely.
That is probably mainly why Jennings is demanding an extension now. He knows that he isn't going to replicate 2024, so he has to try, especially with the receiver position in sketchy spot.
Still, the 49ers just have to weather the storm. The harsh point of Jennings' holdout, if he remains inactive for games, is the first three games of the season.
Once that is over, they will be just fine at the position. Jennings will only be hurting his value for free agency after the season at that point.