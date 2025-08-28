Why the 49ers Continue to Have Delusional Belief in Jake Moody
If there is one player on the San Francisco 49ers who fans would love to have seen not make the final roster is kicker Jake Moody.
The roar of boos he received on every field goal attempt in the preseason finale at home was revealing. I can't recall the last time 49ers fan booed one of their players at home.
But Moody is a polarizing player with his roller coaster ride experience. Unfortunately for fans, the 49ers still have a ton of belief in Moody.
"Jake had a really good preseason. I found it interesting after having a hell of a game in Las Vegas that a lot of people still have questions," John Lynch said. "I guess that when you had a season like he did last year, those things are going to be there until you kind of put that away.
"We’ve got a lot of belief in him and understand that last year was rough, but that happens in guys' careers. Our confidence and belief in him is what we see out here. I will say everything's earned in this League and everyone's got to go prove it each and every game, each and every year. So, Jake understands that.”
The 49ers have no choice but to believe in him. They're not going to cut him, and it's largely to save face. Lynch and Shanahan, especially Shanahan, don't want to look like fools for drafting Moody.
Cutting now would be openly admitting that for them. Now, they still look insane for drafting Moody, but if Moody looks excellent this season, they can use that to shield themselves.
They can use that to push back on critics by saying "We told you so" for why they didn't cut him, even though they would've been justified.
It's all an image and public relations game to these two. They don't wanna cut their losses now because they are stubborn and don't want to admit they were wrong.
It's also possible they already feel like fools and are already in too deep to wanna backtrack. To them, they could be thinking it's better off rolling the dice on him this year to see if he performs well.
That will soften the blow for drafting and retaining Moody this whole time. At least, that is what they will tell themselves and try to believe. But no matter what, the 49ers will always look like fools for drafting Moody.
It's not a matter of if, but when he will cost the 49ers a game this season. When that happens, it will be comical to see how Shanahan spins it into being fine.