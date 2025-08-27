It's Time to Panic on the 49ers Situation With Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings has not been practicing with the San Francisco 49ers since injuring his calf in the first phase of training camp.
It is an injury that hindered him in OTAs and last year during camp. However, with Jennings' desire for a contract extension, he could be milking his injury and delaying his return.
When training camp kicked off for the 49ers, General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan held a press conference, where they denied a report that Jennings requested a trade.
Fast forward to Aug. 27 for another Lynch and Shanahan press conference, where they provided alarming new information on Jennings.
The alarming new information is that Jennings officially requested a trade from the 49ers. Either Lynch lied about it over a month ago, or Jennings did it when he began sitting out of practice.
"A while ago he did," said Lynch when asked if Jennings requested a trade. "But that was a long time ago, and we've moved on from that. I'm not getting into when it was, but it was a while ago."
Lynch was asked a follow up question shortly after if Jennings rescinded his trade request.
"No, he asked for it, and we've moved on. We're not doing that, so we're moving forward."
Throughout the questioning, Lynch's demeanor remained fairly agitated and annoyed. Perhaps his patience with Jennings has run out.
However, Shanahan isn't viewing Jennings any differently as a result of his contract dispute. He acknowledges that the business side is separate from the person and the player on the field.
"No, that doesn't phase me at all," Shanahan said. "I don't think that has anything to do with team chemistry. I don't think that has anything to do with how we approach each other, how we spend our time with each other. That has to do with business decisions. And those are the business decisions people make, but I don't look at any of that stuff."
Shanahan took a diplomatic approach. Jennings, the person, will always be appreciated by him, and he understands why Jennings is doing what he is doing. He's seen it every year.
However, this is heavily concerning. Jennings' injury looks more and more like a disguise for him to conduct an unofficial holdout.
Because of him, he has the 49ers in a stressful situation at wide receiver. Countless injuries have occurred, with Ricky Pearsall being their only reliable player at the position.
With no contract extension in sight, it's difficult to see Jennings returning to the 49ers soon. He seems entrenched in digging in and missing games until he gets an extension.
There's no telling how this situation resolves, which is why it's time to hit the panic button.