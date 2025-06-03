49ers Acquire Bryce Huff from Eagles for Conditional Fifth Rounder
The details are in.
Pending a physical, the 49ers will acquire defensive end Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick that could become a fourth-rounder depending on Huff's performance according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. This indicates that the Eagles think Huff has a legitimate chance to turn his career around on the 49ers.
It also indicates how desperately they wanted to unload Huff and his contract. Just a year ago, the Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal. He was so bad for them, they're paying more than half of his salary this season for him to play for the 49ers. That's the only way the 49ers would agree to give them a conditional fifth-rounder. The Eagles are on the hook for more than $9 million in 2025.
Huff had 10 sacks on the Jets in 2023 when his head coach was Robert Saleh who currently is the 49ers defensive coordinator. On the Eagles, he played outside linebacker which is not his best position. On the 49ers, he will play Wide 9 defensive end which is where he's most effective.
In Huff's five-season career, he has started just 13 games. That's because he's a liability against the run. So if he does not create pressure on the quarterback, he's useless. Do not expect him to start for the 49ers. Instead, expect him to play on third downs or in the fourth quarter when the 49ers have a lead and the opponent is trying to come back by passing the ball.
And if he's not effective, he'll be gone by next year.