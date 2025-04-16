49ers Advised to Target a Linebacker on Draft Day 3
The linebacker position became one of the top positions of need for the 49ers when Dre Greenlaw departed for the Broncos.
Fred Warner is the lone anchor at the position. The 49ers are looking at Dee Winters to step up and compete this year for the starting role, but he can't be their only option.
A linebacker must be taken in this year's draft at some point. Pro Football Network advises the 49ers to target Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. on Day 3 of the draft.
"The impact of losing Dre Greenlaw in free agency cannot be overstated. Dee Winters gained valuable starting experience, but even if he locks down the starting WILL spot, the 49ers need depth behind him and Fred Warner. Smael Mondon Jr. is raw as a technical linebacker, but he’s a rare athlete oozing with untapped potential."
Mondon won't be looked at as Greenlaw's replacement. That wouldn't be fair. No player will be able to fill the hole left by Greenlaw this year, especially on an emotional level.
However, Mondon could be a player they dangle the starting spot in front of to compete with Winters. It can bring out the best in him and Winters, which is what the 49ers want.
I would expect Winters to win that battle, but you never know. In any case, Mondon will be a planted seed at the linebacker position for the 49ers.
A seed that they hope will sprout into a solid starting caliber player for the foreseeable future.