49ers Will Look to Dee Winters to Start Next to Fred Warner

The starting linebacker spot alongside Fred Warner is right there for the taking for Dee Winters.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
A replacement for Dre Greenlaw has already been found by the San Francisco 49ers.

That player is Dee Winters. Now, Winters has a long way to go before he is able to shrink half of the hole left by Greenlaw.

But he did show a lot of promise last year, which will make him a very intriguing player to watch in 2025. On Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Kyle Shanahan was asked if he sees Winters becoming the starter alongside Fred Warner.

"I do. I think he showed splashes of that last year," said Shanahan. "He plays to our style, he loves to run and hit. I think he got a taste of that last year. I think we all did and now he's just working on his body, trying to improve so he can stay healthy and play the way that he does through a 17-game season, but he's shown that potential, and we'll bring in some competition here in the draft, hopefully."

Winters started 10 of 15 games last season. Although, it wasn't until the final three games of the season where he saw a ton of playing time.

Injuries took him out of a couple games and threw off his momentum from overtaking De'Vondre Campbell. Still, as Shanahan said, he had his moments. Winters earned an exceptional pass coverage grade (80.0) from Pro Football Focus.

As of today, I don't see how Winters isn't the starting linebacker next to Warner. The upcoming NFL draft isn't particularly loaded with talent at linebacker.

It's highly unlikely the 49ers can find an adequate replacement for Greenlaw to start alongside Warner right off the bat. The starting job is Winters' to lose.

The 49ers bringing in competition is wise to keep the seat warm for Winters. It should be one he wins since the competition will stem from rookies, Tatum Bethune, and Jalen Graham.

