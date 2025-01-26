All 49ers

49ers Aim to be Faster and More Exotic on Defense Under Robert Saleh

Tony Pauline says he has spoken to 49ers assistant coaches at the Shrine Bowl practices about these upcoming changes.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) greets San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right) after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Robert Saleh has been the 49ers defensive coordinator for just two days, and already reports and rumors are flying about how he's going to change the defense.

"Niners coaches here at the Shrine Bowl practice have outlined what the plan is and hopes are for 2025," writes Pauline. "A major priority will be to increase team speed on defense, specifically in the secondary, via the draft and free agency. There also is a cry to be more innovative on defense. The team was criticized for being too vanilla on defense and never moving away from the base package. The belief is they will be a bit more exotic next season and throw in a lot more wrinkles and surprises."

Let's try to decode Pauline's report.

Increasing team speed in the secondary could mean letting Talanoa Hufanga leave in free agency. Hufanga is a former All Pro who plays with terrific instincts, but he's not fast. He ran a 4.64 at his Pro Day, and that was before he tore his ACL. And remember, Saleh never coached Hufanga. The 49ers drafted him when DeMeco Ryans was their defensive coordinator. Perhaps the Texans will sign Hufanga.

Being more innovate on defense could mean calling more five-man pressures and man-to-man coverages on third down. That's what Robert Saleh did when he was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers the first time and he was quite effective.

