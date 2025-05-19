49ers Announce the Signing of K Greg Joseph
Jake Moody has officially been put on notice.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the signing of kicker Greg Joseph. This aligns with what Kyle Shanahan said back in Florida at the NFL annual owners meetings about adding competition.
He believes this will help Moody improve, and if not, they will roll with the veteran kicker. Here is the press release from the 49ers on adding Joseph to the roster.
"Joseph(6-0, 208) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2018. Throughout his six-year career, he has appeared in 75 games with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Minnesota Vikings (2021-23), New York Giants (2024), Washington Commanders (2024) and New York Jets (2024), where he connected on 116 of his 141 field goal attempts (82.3-percent) and 157 of his 173 extra point attempts (90.8-percent).
"He has also appeared in four postseason contests with the Titans (2019) and Vikings (2022) and connected on both of his field goal attempts and all 12 of his extra point attempts. Jones has also spent time on the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers (2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), and Detroit Lions (2024)."
Adding Joseph is intriguing because he didn't play all of 2024 and was essentially a nomad. He appeared in eight games for three different teams (Giants, Commanders, and Jets), tallying 16 of his 20 field goal attempts (80 percent) and all 11 of his extra point attempts.
The best-case scenario is that the competition brings the best out of Moody so that the 49ers aren't forced to roll with Joseph. It's time to put up or shut up for Moody in 2025.