49ers are Finally Approaching Contract Extensions Urgently

It seems the 49ers may have learned their lesson from their previous contract negotiation fallouts.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) while facing the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
First, it was their finalization of a contract extension with George Kittle that showed their growth. Now, there are reports of the 49ers being fairly close to extending Brock Purdy, per Diana Russini of The Athletic.

"The sense I'm getting is they're closer than what we think," Russini said recently on her podcast. "I don't believe Brock Purdy shows up (to OTAs) if he doesn't feel good that they're near a number that he's happy with. That's how it usually works with players. Very rarely are guys showing up if they're that far apart. It just doesn't work like that.

"So to me, just that action alone tells me that they're closer, but also doing some digging on it. I think this is still moving in a really good direction. I don't think there should be any concern."

Sounds like the 49ers and Purdy will get a deal done in the next month. Oddly enough, I feel confident they will. The 49ers are approaching contract extensions urgently.

They did it with Kittle, and now it is Purdy's turn. Of course, if they don't get it done with Purdy soon, then it will be the same old Niners.

But I think it's different this year because last year was the last straw for them. They have to act as if time is of the essence with these deals.

Otherwise, they get a circus show at training camp. That doesn't seem like it will be the case this year with Kittle taken care of and Purdy bound to follow up soon.

