49ers-Bears Injury Report: What the Status is for Williams, Bosa
The game status of Trent Williams and Nick Bosa for Sunday's matchup with the Bears has been revealed.
The 49ers have ruled out Williams (ankle) and have listed Bosa (hip/oblique) as doubtful. So, a slight positive with Bosa is that he isn't being immediately ruled out. It means that he is healing from his injury, but isn't quite there yet hence the doubtful status.
Don't expect him to suit up against the Bears in Week 14. The 49ers would be insane to do so. There is no reason to force Bosa out there and tough it out. He tried it already, which is how he got to this point in the first place.
This will be the third consecutive game the 49ers will not have Williams and Bosa. It's factored into their losses for those two games against the Packers and Bills. Should the 49ers lose to the Bears, their absences will surely play a part as well.
Jaylon Moore will start in place of Williams again, while Bosa gets replaced by Sam Okuayinonu and some platooning. Williams and Bosa aren't the only players the 49ers will be without against the Bears. George Odum (knee) has also been ruled out and so has Dre Greenlaw (Achilles).
Aaron Banks presumably looked to be out as well as he deals with a concussion. He missed every practice this week and still needs to pass more tests to be cleared. However, the 49ers listed him as questionable. If he can't be cleared in time, the 49ers will go with Ben Bartch who played well against Buffalo.
Talanoa Hufanga could also return against the Bears. He is listed as questionable with a wrist injury after being limited in every practice this week. I think he will likely get activated off of Injured Reserve and play as the 49ers need all hands on deck with their reeling defense.
As for the Bears, it looks like two of their best offensive players will be active after missing the first two practices this week. D'Andre Swfit (quad) and DJ Moore (quad) were able to get in one last limited session of practice and are questionable.