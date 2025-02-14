49ers Beat Writer Expects 49ers to Release Deebo Samuel, not Trade him
Deebo Samuel recently asked the 49ers for permission to seek a trade, but it's possible what he really wants is a release.
Samuel has one more year on his contract -- he most likely wants an extension. Any team that trades for him would have to know that. And he can refuse to sign an extension with any team he doesn't want to play for, which means he would be a one-year rental. I'm guessing no team wants to trade a draft pick for one year of a disgruntled Deebo.
That's why Matt Barrows of The Athletic expects the 49ers to release Samuel, not trade him.
"There could be a team out there that wants to get ahead of a second team to get him, but Deebo Samuel's agent is going to tell that team 'No, he doesn't want to play there,' in which case it's over," Barrows said on his podcast. "So, I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go."
Samuel recently showed up to the Super Bowl wearing a Kelly green A.J. Brown Eagles jersey, so maybe he wants to join the Super Bowl champs. He also showed up looking noticeably overweight. According to the SF Standard's Tim Kawakami, Samuel was as much as 20 pounds overweight at times during the season.
Who would trade for a 29-year-old wide receiver who needs to lose at least 20 pounds?
I'm guessing Samuel will get released and then sign a one-year prove-it deal with a contender before entering free agency again in 2026.