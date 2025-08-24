49ers' Biggest Risers & Fallers from Preseason Win Over Chargers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 in their preseason finale. Here are the players who stood out.
Keep in mind, Brian Robinson Jr. did not play in this game because the trade for him hasn't been made official yet. I assume it will be made official tomorrow, and the 49ers simply didn't want to expose him to injury two weeks before the regular season opener, considering all the running backs who are injured already.
Risers
Nick Martin | LB
Forced a fumble with his helmet when he went to tackle Chargers running back Nyheim Miller-Hines. Martin looks like a five-tool linebacker, meaning he can run sideline to sideline, he can make plays downhill, he can cover, he can blitz and he can force turnovers. He needs to start.
Darrell Luter Jr. | CB
Broke up a deep pass up the sideline while playing man-to-man coverage. The 49ers can't give up on this guy just to pivot to 28-year-old Dallis Flowes. Luter is younger and better than him.
Jeff Wilson Jr. | RB
Ran 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't have as much juice as he did during his first stint with the 49ers, but he still runs as hard as ever, which means he's better than backup Isaac Guerendo (more on him in a minute). Wilson Jr. absolutely deserves a spot on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr.
Tanner Mordecai | QB
Completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 103 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 124.8. Also ran twice for 12 yards. Was the best quarterback on the field. I'm not saying he should get a spot on the 53-man roster, but he definitely should get a spot on the practice squad. He's a good athlete who's improving.
Curtis Robinson | LB
Picked off Chargers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and returned the interception 23 yards for a touchdown. Robinson has been with the 49ers since they signed him as an undrafted free agent, but he has spent most of his career on the practice squad. He deserves to make the 53-man roster this year.
Terique Owens | WR
Caught a 22-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Owens is an explosive athlete, but he has had issues catching the ball in camp. He didn't have any issues on this play. And to be fair, his father had butterfingers, too. Maybe they run in the family.
Fallers
Jake Moody | K
Hooked an extra-point attempt wide left. This comes just two days after Moody missed two of five field goal attempts in practice. He is flat-out inaccurate and unreliable. Are the 49ers paying attention? They need to cut Moody now before he costs them any more games that count.
Skyy Moore | WR
Targeted six times and caught just three passes for a measly 19 yards. Also dropped a pass, committed a holding penalty and averaged just 5.3 yards per punt return. This is why the Chiefs were going to cut him -- he's not particularly good at anything other than running straight. Whenever he has to turn or catch, he's in trouble. Which means the 49ers traded Kansas City a draft pick for the right to cut Moore soon. Generous.
Isaac Guerendo | RB
Reaggravated his right shoulder injury and finished the game with just 13 rushing yards on 8 carries. His longest run went for a whopping five yards. He simply doesn't have the toughness, durability, power or vision to be a quality NFL running back. Good thing the 49ers traded for Brian Robinson Jr.
Marques Sigle | SS
Stood flatfooted as Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden ran right past him to catch a touchdown pass. Sigle clearly is a big hitter with tons of contact courage, but it's unclear if he's any good in coverage. He didn't make any plays in this game.
Junior Bergen | WR
Muffed a punt at the 49ers' 10-yard line, and the Chargers recovered. Misjudged the flight of the ball and tried to catch it overhand at the last minute, and the ball bounced off his face. If Bergen is going to make the team, he's going to make it as a return specialist, not as a receiver. Which means he shouldn't make the team.