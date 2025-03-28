All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk Might Not be Fit to Play Until Mid-Season

For the first time all offseason, there is an update and rough estimate on when the 49ers will have Brandon Aiyuk back.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for yards after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for yards after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in the offseason, there is an update and rough estimate of when the 49ers will have Brandon Aiyuk back.

On his podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the 49ers are unlikely to trade Aiyuk and that he might not be fit to play until mid-season. Here is what Schefter had to say.

"Nobody wants to take on the contract when you don't know when the guy is going to be healthy again this season. But from what I understand, Dr. Neal ElAttrache is pleased with his progress. He's coming along. I would think he's ready to play by mid-season, and there might be a team out there that is willing to basically not give up very much to get a great player who's coming off the injury.“

Oh boy. That's a little rough to hear, but shouldn't come as a surprise. Aiyuk sustained a torn ACL and MCL. The combination of the two makes for a stiffer recovery.

Having him fit and ready to play by midseason feels like a solid rough estimate. There is no need to rush him back. He should take all the time he needs.

He very well might since the 49ers have been conducting a smear campaign against him for the last month. They've had no issues leaking how much disdain they have for Aiyuk's contract.

Nevertheless, Aiyuk will not be traded and should be roughly expected to return by midseason. This is the best case scenario for both parties.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News