Brandon Aiyuk Might Not be Fit to Play Until Mid-Season
For the first time in the offseason, there is an update and rough estimate of when the 49ers will have Brandon Aiyuk back.
On his podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the 49ers are unlikely to trade Aiyuk and that he might not be fit to play until mid-season. Here is what Schefter had to say.
"Nobody wants to take on the contract when you don't know when the guy is going to be healthy again this season. But from what I understand, Dr. Neal ElAttrache is pleased with his progress. He's coming along. I would think he's ready to play by mid-season, and there might be a team out there that is willing to basically not give up very much to get a great player who's coming off the injury.“
Oh boy. That's a little rough to hear, but shouldn't come as a surprise. Aiyuk sustained a torn ACL and MCL. The combination of the two makes for a stiffer recovery.
Having him fit and ready to play by midseason feels like a solid rough estimate. There is no need to rush him back. He should take all the time he needs.
He very well might since the 49ers have been conducting a smear campaign against him for the last month. They've had no issues leaking how much disdain they have for Aiyuk's contract.
Nevertheless, Aiyuk will not be traded and should be roughly expected to return by midseason. This is the best case scenario for both parties.