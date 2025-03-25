49ers Might be Forced to Trade Brandon Aiyuk
Relationships will always have conflict, especially in sports.
It is not an unusual thing. Sometimes it can help it grow, and sometimes it can worsen a relationship. The latter may be true about the 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk.
The drawn out contract negotiations on Aiyuk's extension last offseason was an awkward one. As usual, the 49ers messed up by waiting and it allowed Aiyuk to demand for more money.
However, the way Aiyuk went about it left a negative impression of him with fans and likely the executives. He now gets viewed as a diva, which is partially true.
Some of his antics on social media regarding his contract were a little much, but that is the new reality with professional athletes in nearly all sports.
In any case, the 49ers caved into Aiyuk's demands and instantly regretted it. Reports have revisited the 49ers' disdain for Aiyuk's extension.
That is why he has been linked to trades for the second consecutive offseason. The Athletic's Dianna Russini doesn't believe it'll occur, but points out it's what the 49ers want.
"I don't get the sense that it's a reality," she said. "I'm sure that the 49ers would like to do it because of the finances. Why would a team be so open about this? There must be something else."
I also don't believe the 49ers will trade Aiyuk. I think it would be foolish of them and could blow up in their faces. However, the 49ers might be forced to trade him.
The relationship might be fractured and irreparable. When Aiyuk signed his contract, it never looked like his energy was good. He may still have felt annoyed with the team.
Having contract negotiations drawn out before Week 1 of the regular season is a slight. Plus, the 49ers did a bit of a smear campaign against him by leaking the contract numbers and trades offered.
And now, this offseason has returned to that smear campaign. The 49ers are acting as the displeased significant other and are telling everyone about it.
Aiyuk isn't oblivious to it all either. He has to be hearing what's being said in reports/rumors. There's no way he's going to receive it well. It likely pushes him away further.
At this point, it wouldn't surprise me if the relationship is broken beyond repair. This is setting up to be an awkward situation again heading into training camp.
When a significant other is making their displeasure known, it is foreshadowing a breakup. That breakup may occur within the week before Aiyuk is due his lucrative roster bonus.
The 49ers would be lucky to get anything higher than a fourth-round pick. But that is a value they might be okay with just to get his contract off the books and move on.
If the relationship is soured enough, he will be traded. If he is retained, it is going to take a lot from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to mend the damage done.