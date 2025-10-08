3 Key 49ers Starters Held Out of Wednesday's Week 6 Practice
As usual, the San Francisco 49ers had a haul of players missing from Wednesday's practice.
Some of them was rest/vet days, while others are dealing with nagging injuries. But the most notable players out are three key 49ers starters, who are off to a bad start to be active in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brock Purdy
This one was the most expected. Brock Purdy is dealing with his turf toe injury again after reaggravating it against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'd expect Mac Jones, who was limited on Wednesday, to start against Tampa Bay.
There is no reason for the 49ers to rush Purdy back, and it's largely thanks to Jones. It's better to commit to a length rest period with Purdy to ensure his turf toe injury isn't an issue again.
Injured Reserve may even be an option for the 49ers. It would keep Purdy out of four games, which should be enough time for him to recover. However, that's not a consideration for the 49ers.
"It hasn't been a thought on I.R. (injured reserve)," said Shanahan. "He's progressing."
If Purdy was going to be placed on Injured Reserve, it should've happened after Week 1. That is when his turf toe injury was worse. This time around, it isn't as bad, but enough to hold him out of action.
Week 7 is the likely return to action for Purdy.
Ricky Pearsall
It's been amazing to see Ricky Pearsall flourish this season, but the injury bug has returned to bite him again. Pearsall is dealing with a knee/PCL injury he sustained against the Jaguars.
He had been dealing with soreness in that knee before that, which worsened when he landed on it in the game. This is an injury the 49ers must be cautious with, and it sounds like the 49ers are doing exactly that.
"We were hoping last week that he would get in this week," said Shanahan. "He wasn't able to Monday, he's not able to today. We'll see if there's a turn here Thursday or Friday, but I'm not counting on it right now."
Not an encouraging update there. Expect Pearsall to be inactive against Tampa Bay. As for Week 7, there's no telling right now if he can go.
Jauan Jennings
Last but not least is Jauan Jennings. His injury can be classified as all of the above. He's nursing a shoulder, ankle, and rib injury. He played through the first two injuries against Jacksonville.
That's why he was on a snap cout. Unfortunately, he sustained a rib injury and possibly made his other injuries worse. Jennings desperately needs rest.
Playing against the Buccaneers will be a physical one, so I doubt Jennings is active. That means it'll be another week of Jones throwing without his two best wide receivers.
