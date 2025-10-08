49ers Kicker Eddy Pineiro Earns Major NFL Award
Kicker Eddy Pineiro continues to prove the San Francisco 49ers were right for signing him.
Pineiro has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his incredible kicking in the 49ers' thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Piñeiro converted all four of his field goal attempts from 20, 37, 41, and 59 yards as well as both of his point-after attempts. He played a significant role in the 49ers' win to improve to a 4-1 record.
And to think, the 49ers barely signed him off the street less than a month ago. This is the fourth-career Special Teams Player of the Week for Piñeiro.
He becomes the third 49ers kicker to earn the honor in the past 10 years, joining Robbie Gould (seven-time winner) and Jake Moody (Week 1, 2024).
Eddy Pineiro has been a savior
Speaking of Moody, Pineiro doesn't earn this accolade if Kyle Shanahan hadn't finally woken up and realized Moody needs to be cut. It should've happened shortly after the 2024 season.
But Shanahan is too stubborn and feared Moody would look great elsewhere. Shanahan was more concerned about how it would look in the future than about improving his team in the immediate term.
That wasn't sound logic at all. Thankfully, Moody is long gone, and the 49ers have Pineiro, who has been a savior. Without him, the 49ers don't defeat the Rams.
If the 49ers had Moody still, there is no way they would take that chance with the 59-yard field goal. That attempt could've been from 30 yards, and Moody would've missed it with all of the pressure.
Meanwhile, Pineiro not only attempted and made a career-long field goal, but he did it with a ton of weight on his shoulders. He's been money for the 49ers, hence the nickname "Dinero (money)" for him.
The 49ers have an increased chance of winning games now because of Pineiro. He allows them to come away with more points to reward the offense and give the defense some leeway.
When the 2025 season is all said and done, I wouldn't be surprised if Pineiro is regarded as one of the best additions the 49ers made. At this rate, it's looking like he will be.
Just imagine if Shanahan woke up sooner on cutting Moody.
