49ers QB Brock Purdy Sticks up for his Offensive Line
Offensive linemen protect a quarterback on the field, while a quarterback protects them off it.
That is exactly what Brock Purdy did when he appeared on local radio station KNBR. Purdy was asked what he thought about the 49ers' offensive line since it is a polarizing position on the team.
His answer exuded that of a leader. Purdy publicly defended his offensive linemen and deflated all the hoopla about the 49ers' offensive line being subpar.
"Those guys up front, I can tell you they are war daddies," Purdy said. "Every single day, they're coming to work getting better. I've got their back, they've got mine.
"We're gonna be just fine, and these guys here have what it takes to have a successful season, and everybody is gonna find out soon. I've got their backs, man, and it's nothing but love. I really do believe in these guys, and I'm not just saying that to say that. These guys have taken the next step this offseason, and we're all going to continue to grow together."
Well, this is sure to make the harsh critics of the 49ers' offensive line look a little foolish. Of course, Purdy is going to go and bat for his guys.
He would never throw them under the bus, even if they were a bottom-feeding unit. That is unbecoming of him, and as a leader of the team.
Purdy could not have given a more perfect answer when assessing his offensive line. I think he is being honest for what it is worth.
The 49ers' offensive line is not bad at all. It can be better and it would be a great benefit if it was, but the reality is it's fine as it is. The 49ers can still excel on offense with them.