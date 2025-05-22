The 49ers Can Release Brock Purdy After 2026
The 49ers gave Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million extension. But in reality, it's a two-year deal worth $115 million which the 49ers can extend in 2027 if they want to pay him more than $55 million in 2028.
Let me explain.
In 2025, the 49ers will pay Purdy $41.1 million -- $40 million will be a signing bonus and $1.1 million will be his base salary.
Technically, the 49ers could release Purdy after 2025, but they still would have to pay him $47 million guaranteed in 2026 and nearly $12 million guaranteed for 2027. Which means they won't cut Purdy in 2026, because they won't pay him to do nothing for two years.
So when April 1, 2026 rolls around and Purdy is still on the roster, an additional $15 million option bonus will be guaranteed in 2027. Which means he will get $115 million even if the 49ers release him in 2027.
And there's a real chance the 49ers will release Purdy in 2025. Because if they don't release him by April 1, 2027, more than $55 million will become fully guaranteed for Purdy in 2028. In addition, his salary cap number will jump to $57.62 million in 2028.
That means the 49ers will have to decide after the 2026 season if Purdy is good enough to merit another massive raise in 2028. He has the next two seasons to prove he truly is a franchise quarterback, not a high-level bridge.
The pressure is on.