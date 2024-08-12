49ers Cancel Joint Practices with Saints Due to Excessive Injuries
This is a smart move.
The 49ers have canceled their joint practices with the Saints this week because they're worried they don't have enough healthy players to make the joint practices worthwhile, according to ESPN. That's an embarrassing reason to cancel joint practices, but it's the right to do given the circumstances.
The 49ers and Saints both were supposed to fly to Irvine this week to practice against each other before flying to Santa Clara this weekend to play a preseason game in Levi's Stadium. The plan always seemed strange. Why give the players an extra trip? Why not just practice in Santa Clara?
The 49ers could have hosted the joint practices at their facility, but decided to take an extra trip to UC Irvine because that facility has twice as many football fields as the 49ers have. So Kyle Shanahan wanted more space. But the 49ers now have at least a dozen players with soft tissue injuries, and those players really don't need to take an unnecessary flight because flying increases inflammation.
The 49ers have had joint practices each of the past three seasons. In 2021, they flew to Costa Mesa to have joint practices with the Chargers before playing a preseason game in Los Angeles. In 2022, the 49ers flew to Minnesota to have joint practices with the Vikings before a road preseason game. And in 2023, they flew to Las Vegas to have joint practices with the Raiders before a road preseason game.
On more than one occassion, Shanahan has said he thinks joint practices are more valuable than preseason games. So for him to cancel them, the injury issue must be serious.