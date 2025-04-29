All 49ers

49ers Climb 3 Spots to No. 15 in Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

Not everyone hates the 49ers' draft.

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sure, they didn't address their biggest weakness on offense -- the line -- until pick No. 249. But they added five to six starters to a defense that desperately needed an infusion of youth.

That's why the 49ers climbed three spots from no. 18 to no. 15 in the latest post-draft power rankings from NFL.com's Eric Edholm.

"The 49ers used their first five picks on defense before finally pivoting to the offensive side on Day 3," writes Edholm. "It was not a shocking approach for a team whose depth chart felt pretty lean after the roster was raided in free agency. Mykel Williams could be a terrific pick in time, and I like Alfred Collins and CJ West to earn snaps inside. We'll see if the Niners plugged enough holes this offseason, but they allocated their resources well, I think.

"Brock Purdy's extension feels like the next order of business, but San Francisco also has to take care of George Kittle. I know people are a little down on the 49ers, relatively speaking, but remember the last time they fell off, with a 6-10 season in 2020? They followed that up with three straight NFC Championship Game appearances. I'm counting on this team competing again under Kyle Shanahan."

Edholm makes a good point about the 49ers bouncing back the last time they missed the playoffs. But that was four years ago, and the core of the 49ers' team is much older now. They definitely added lots of young players in this draft, but they're still relying on Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk to stay healthy and produce at a high level.

All things considered, 15th seems appropriate.

