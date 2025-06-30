How the 49ers will Handle Deommodore Lenoir's Arrest
The 49ers are proud of Deommodore Lenoir.
They drafted him in Round 5. They developed him into the best slot cornerback in the NFL. They gave him a five-year, $92 million extension because they see him as a foundational player and a leader.
So when Lenoir got arrested in Los Angeles last week on an obstruction charge, I doubt the 49ers' opinion of Lenoir changed. He didn't do anything malicious. Instead, he was a good friend to someone who was acting like a knucklehead. And that's what I imagine the 49ers will talk to Lenoir about.
Any time a player on the 49ers gets arrested, I'm guessing he has to have a meeting with general manager John Lynch, who's fair but also tough -- he's a Hall of Fame safety. So he understands what it's like to play in the NFL, and he understands what it takes to be great. Players have to respect him.
I'm guessing Lynch will suggest that Lenoir find new friends who won't get him in trouble. Because his friend was a jerk for carrying a gun in his car and then throwing his keys to Lenoir when the police asked to search his car. That's not what a real friend does. He put Lenoir in a terrible position.
It's never easy to cut off childhood friends, but that's what Lenoir will have to do. He must protect himself and the team from reckless people who have nothing to lose.
That's what comes with being rich.