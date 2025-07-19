49ers Cornerback Overview: Who Wins a Starting Job?
The San Francisco 49ers may have a training camp battle to determine how they will replace Charvarius Ward, whom they lost in free agency this offseason.
Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir has spent time both on the outside and in the slot. However, last year may have proved that he is at his best in the slot. The 49ers may be in a dilemma because you can argue he is their top outside corner on paper, but he is clearly best in the slot. Where does he line up?
Renardo Green
Last year’s second-round pick had a strong rookie campaign. If Lenoir is in the slot, Green will step into the role as the top outside cornerback in the room. Is he ready for it?
Tre Brown
The 49ers signed Brown from the Seattle Seahawks. He has mostly played outside, so if Brown wins the starting job, it will be Brown and Green outside, with Lenoir in the slot.
Upton Stout
Upton Stout is a rookie third-round pick, so the team thinks he can contribute. He mostly plays slot, so if he beats out Brown, Lenoir may move outside.
Darrell Luter Jr.
The 49ers' former fifth-round pick has not made a big impact with 67 snaps over two years. However, he may be a prime backup on the outside.
Tre Avery
Avery has spent three years with the Tennessee Titans and will now hope to stick on the 49ers roster.
Siran Neal
The 2018 fifth-round pick has stuck around the NFL and will look to compete for a roster spot with the 49ers this summer after signing in free agency
Chase Lucas
Lucas is a 2022 seventh round pick by the Lions who spent 2024 with the 49ers. He has mostly been a slot and will look to stick on the practice squad again.
Dallis Flowers
A UDFA from Pittsburg State.
Jakob Robinson
A rookie UDFA from BYU.
Derrick Canteen
A rookie UDFA from Cincinnati.