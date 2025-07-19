49ers Cornerback Overview: Who Wins a Starting Job?

All 49ers

What does the San Francisco 49ers' cornerback depth chart look like entering training camp?

Parker Hurley

The San Francisco 49ers may have a training camp battle to determine how they will replace Charvarius Ward, whom they lost in free agency this offseason. 

Deommodore Lenoir 

Lenoir has spent time both on the outside and in the slot. However, last year may have proved that he is at his best in the slot. The 49ers may be in a dilemma because you can argue he is their top outside corner on paper, but he is clearly best in the slot. Where does he line up?

Renardo Green

Last year’s second-round pick had a strong rookie campaign. If Lenoir is in the slot, Green will step into the role as the top outside cornerback in the room. Is he ready for it?

Tre Brown 

The 49ers signed Brown from the Seattle Seahawks. He has mostly played outside, so if Brown wins the starting job, it will be Brown and Green outside, with Lenoir in the slot. 

Upton Stout

Upton Stout is a rookie third-round pick, so the team thinks he can contribute. He mostly plays slot, so if he beats out Brown, Lenoir may move outside. 

Darrell Luter Jr. 

The 49ers' former fifth-round pick has not made a big impact with 67 snaps over two years. However, he may be a prime backup on the outside. 

Tre Avery 

Avery has spent three years with the Tennessee Titans and will now hope to stick on the 49ers roster. 

Siran Neal 

The 2018 fifth-round pick has stuck around the NFL and will look to compete for a roster spot with the 49ers this summer after signing in free agency

Chase Lucas

Lucas is a 2022 seventh round pick by the Lions who spent 2024 with the 49ers. He has mostly been a slot and will look to stick on the practice squad again. 

Dallis Flowers

A UDFA from Pittsburg State. 

Jakob Robinson

A rookie UDFA from BYU.

Derrick Canteen 

A rookie UDFA from Cincinnati.

Published
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

