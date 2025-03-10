The Colts are Signing 49ers CB Charvarius Ward for 3 Years, $60 Mil

All 49ers

The 49ers just lost their best cornerback.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Charvarius Ward is signing a three-year deal worth up to $60 million with the Indianapolis Colts according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers never have paid this much money annually to a cornerback before, so it makes sense that Ward left.

Instead of signing Ward, the 49ers gave Deommodore Lenoir a five-year, $88 million extension, or roughly $17.7 million per season. Lenoir is younger and more versatile than Ward considering Lenoir can play in the slot and outside, but Ward is a legit No. 1 cornerback who can shut down legit No. 1 wide receivers.

That's why Ward just got so much money despite coming off a down season by his standards.

In 2023, Ward was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL -- he led the league with 23 pass breakups and routinely shadowed the opponent's best receiver around the field.

In 2024, Ward's daughter died midseason. So he was going through emotional distress and post-traumatic stress all season. Afterward, he expressed a desire to play somewhere other than Northern California because he can't help but associate the area with his trauma. Understandable.

Now, the 49ers starting cornerbacks are Lenoir and Renardo Green. It's unclear who their third cornerback will be. It could be Darrell Luter Jr. whom the 49ers drafted in 2023. Or it could be a cornerback the 49ers draft this year.

Stay tuned.

