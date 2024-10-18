49ers DC Nick Sorensen Discusses his Matchup with Chiefs HC Andy Reid
The Chiefs have a slight coaching advantage over the 49ers this week.
In one corner, we have 49ers rookie defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen who has called for six games. In the other corner, we have Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid who has called plays since 1999 and is the best head coach in NFL history coming off a Bye week. He's 21-4 when he has an extra week to prepare in the regular season.
No pressure. Nick.
This week, I asked Sorensen about his upcoming matchup with Reid.
"What makes Reid so difficult to face, particularly off of a Bye Week?" I asked. "Is he presenting things that he hasn't shown on film yet or does he get a feel for what you're doing?
"I think whenever you have more time, it's always a race every week, and I think when you have more time, you can look at more stuff," Sorensen said. "Sometimes that can hurt people. I think he's really good about deciphering how he wants to utilize this extra time and the information that he gets. Plus he's been around the league so long, I think he knows how to do that and he knows how to attack schemes and he is one of the best ever."
To be fair, we've never seen Sorensen call a game coming off a Bye week. He might be even better than Reid with an extra week to prepare.
I guess we'll find out on Sunday.