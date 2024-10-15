The 49ers Climb to 14th in NFL.com's Week 7 Power Rankings
The 49ers hit a new low last week.
They lost to the Arizona Cardinals and dropped all the way to 18th in NFL.com's Week 6 power ranking. But after a 36-24 Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers have climbed back up to 14th, which isn't great, but at least it's respectable.
"Brock Purdy had a good game overall, and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle both stepped up in Thursday's important win in Seattle," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "It was also a rare big night for San Francisco rookies, as Isaac Guerendo, Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha (before he left with an injury) played big roles in the victory. The 49ers absolutely could not afford to crawl into a matchup against a rested Chiefs team this week with a 2-4 mark, and now they have a chance to get back over .500 with a statement by beating their AFC nemesis. Getting another rookie back in first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall would help, as his practice window opened Monday. Expecting instant coffee from Pearsall might be optimistic, but it's never a bad thing adding a potential playmaker to the mix."
First, I do not expect the 49ers to activate Pearsall after just one week of practice. I expect they'll use the full three-week window. Rushing him onto the active roster after getting shot in the chest doesn't seem like something they would do.
And when the 49ers eventually activate Pearsall, I don't see the team giving him meaningful snaps while Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are healthy. Those guys make a lot of money and don't get enough targets already. Adding Pearsall to the mix would only make things more complicated. He's not going to move the needle for a while.
If the 49ers are going to beat the Chiefs, someone else will have to step up.