All 49ers

The 49ers Climb to 14th in NFL.com's Week 7 Power Rankings

Not great.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers hit a new low last week.

They lost to the Arizona Cardinals and dropped all the way to 18th in NFL.com's Week 6 power ranking. But after a 36-24 Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers have climbed back up to 14th, which isn't great, but at least it's respectable.

"Brock Purdy had a good game overall, and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle both stepped up in Thursday's important win in Seattle," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "It was also a rare big night for San Francisco rookies, as Isaac Guerendo, Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha (before he left with an injury) played big roles in the victory. The 49ers absolutely could not afford to crawl into a matchup against a rested Chiefs team this week with a 2-4 mark, and now they have a chance to get back over .500 with a statement by beating their AFC nemesis. Getting another rookie back in first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall would help, as his practice window opened Monday. Expecting instant coffee from Pearsall might be optimistic, but it's never a bad thing adding a potential playmaker to the mix."

First, I do not expect the 49ers to activate Pearsall after just one week of practice. I expect they'll use the full three-week window. Rushing him onto the active roster after getting shot in the chest doesn't seem like something they would do.

And when the 49ers eventually activate Pearsall, I don't see the team giving him meaningful snaps while Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are healthy. Those guys make a lot of money and don't get enough targets already. Adding Pearsall to the mix would only make things more complicated. He's not going to move the needle for a while.

If the 49ers are going to beat the Chiefs, someone else will have to step up.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News