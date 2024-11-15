49ers DC Nick Sorensen Explains What Makes Deommodore Lenoir Special
SANTA CLARA -- Earlier this week, the 49ers made Deommodore Lenoir one of the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
In Lenoir's four seasons, he never has been to a Pro Bowl. And yet, he's a cornerstone of the 49ers present and future.
On Thursday, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was asked what makes Lenoir so valuable. Here's what Sorensen said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: What’s your take on DB Deommodore Lenoir? We talked a little bit about it yesterday, but obviously he's on the defensive side.
SORENSEN: “Really excited for him, well deserved. He's done everything right. He's been so productive inside and outside. He’s just been a stud. He’s increased his play every year and just really happy we got it done for us and for him, really. To know that we'll have him for so many more years is really exciting. It was really exciting yesterday, talking to him and I was just fired up.”
Q: For you, what is it that he really just brings out there that no other Niner brings when it comes to the secondary?
SORENSEN: “Just his play style and his versatility. He's selfless. He's a pure football player. And to see that, there are some people that, the old thoughts that can be put out there that guys that play nickel also, won't get paid. It's harder. I think it’s really hard to be able to do both. We've been saying that consistently over and over and I feel like there's more value than people realize. I think people who know football know that that's hard to do. And for him to do it so successfully that he can cover outside, inside, because a lot of offenses can move the receivers around, but you also have to fit like a safety and a linebacker, but also cover that guy really well too. It's just, it allows us to do a lot with him and he does it really well. It's really huge for us to get him and just excited that we did and really for him too, because he deserves it.”
Q: What's the mental preparation for having those dual roles as far as preparing for an opponent? Do you have to study more receivers than you would normally?
SORENSEN: “He just has to do both. Our linebackers, we ask a lot of them too. They have to, with some of the routes they have to cover and fit in the run game. You just get reps and study it and that's why it usually takes longer. That was part of the reason why when we got [CB] Renardo [Green] I was really adamant about getting him started at nickel because it's definitely harder. So I wanted to put the tougher stuff on him early, then move him outside. That's just part of the process. You just need a lot of reps and like I said, he's just gotten better over time.”