49ers DC Nick Sorensen Sizes Up the Los Angeles Rams Offense
The Rams offense is in shambles.
It's missing five starters including both wide receivers and it just scored a measly 10 points against the Arizona Cardinals who aren't exactly known for defense.
So what do the 49ers' defensive players want do to this week?
"They want to attack," said defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. "They always, D-Linemen want to get after the quarterback. So we, I think first and foremost as always, we’ve got to earn that right. And that's with being good on first and second down. Whether it's run game or how Matthew Stafford operates because he's one of the best that's ever done it. The running back is, utmost respect for how he runs. Kyren Williams is, he had a heck of a year last year. I know you could sit there and look at his numbers from this year and think, ‘No, he’s not.’ No, this guy is legit. We have a ton of respect in how we studied him last year and how he ran. He's very tough. He's got great vision. He’s got the ability to have patience and hit a hole with burst or bounce it and cut it back. But I feel like I've never seen him get knocked backwards. He's always falling forward just because he's got just good body balance and just contact balance too and vision to go along with it. To get to that portion of it for the D-Linemen, you’ve got to be good on first and second down."
It sounds like Sorensen plans to put eight defenders in the box to limit the Rams' running game even though Matthew Stafford is an all-time great quarterback because Stafford doesn't have anyone established to target.
If the 49ers shut down the run, they should win.