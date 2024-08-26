49ers DE Leonard Floyd is Day-to-Day with a Knee Injury
Apparently, Leonard's Floyd knee injury isn't bad as it looks.
The 49ers list him as day-to-day, which means they expect him to be healthy and ready for Week 1 in 14 days. But Floyd is scheduled for an MRI today, so things could change if the doctors find that Floyd's injury is an MCL sprain or something serious.
Floyd injured his knee during the 49ers' preseason finale Friday night against the Raiders. The 49ers were playing their starters while Las Vegas was playing their third-stringers. During a pass play, Floyd rushed the quarterback and tripped over teammate Maliek Collins' leg. Then Collins fell on Floyd's knee and appeared to hyperextend it. Floyd immediately grabbed his knee in pain, limped off the field and did not return to the game.
Floyd, who will turn 32 on Sept. 8, hasn't missed a game since 2017. Durability is his best trait. He's extremely dependable and he plays through the whistle. Doesn't take plays off. Gives tremendous effort. Isn't a great run defender and doesn't have many pass-rush moves or counters to speak of, but he's active. If the quarterback scrambles away from Nick Bosa and toward Floyd, Floyd will run him down.
That's why the 49ers signed Floyd this offseason. They want a fast, athletic, durable pass rusher to complement Bosa. That's what they were going for when they acquired Dee Ford five years ago. But Ford wasn't durable. He broke down as soon as he joined the team.
Hopefully for the 49ers, Floyd won't do the same thing.