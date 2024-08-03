49ers DE Nick Bosa Ranked No. 27 in NFL's Top 100 List
What a come down.
Last year, the players voted Nick Bosa the league's fourth-best player in the NFL's annual Top 100 List. This year, he's no. 27, just one spot ahead of Brock Purdy, and behind Christian McCaffrey (no. 3), Trent Williams (no. 7), Fred Warner (no. 11) and George Kittle (no. 14).
This is a fair ranking for Bosa. Maybe even a bit generous.
He no longer is the best player on the 49ers defense -- Fred Warner is. That's clear. What's unclear is if Bosa will have a bounce-back season. He went from recording 18.5 sacks in 2022 to 10.5 sacks in 2023. Which means his production was practically cut in half.
In addition, Bosa takes lots of plays off -- he's on the field for just 75 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps. And his run defense isn't good.
Bosa has excellent pass-rush moves, but so does his brother, Joey Bosa, who ranked no. 70 on this year's Top 100 List. Joey Bosa used to be considered one of the best players in the NFL before he got his monster contract extension from the Chargers. Now, his effort is inconsistent. It's unclear what drives him. Does he really love the sport as much as other great players do?
Nick Bosa is facing the same question. He frequently takes days off during training camp even though he's healthy and he's only 26. As opposed to Warner, who's 27 and never takes a day off in camp. Neither does Deebo Samuel, who ranks no. 30 on the NFL's Top 100 List.
Bosa has so much to prove.