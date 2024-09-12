49ers DE Nick Bosa Says the Vikings are Better than the Jets
SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sized up the Vikings at his locker this week. Here's what he said.
BOSA: "This week, I think we're playing honestly a better team. They're playing better football (than the Jets). They run the ball well so we're going to have to be better in our techniques. We got away with some stuff last week, so we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back."
Q: What do you think of the Vikings offensive tackles?
BOSA: "They're one of the better tandems of tackles in the league. And they have a very good run game, which helps them out. It will be fun. We've had some battles before. They're probably better now and I'm better now. We'll see how it goes."
Q: What makes Christian Darrisaw so good in particular?
BOSA: "He has a low center of gravity. He's athletic. So it's tough to power him. And he's athletic enough to run you by (the quarterback) and if you get his hands, he's able to replace them and run you by."
Q: What kind of challenge does Sam Darnold pose?
BOSA: "I haven't watched too much on him. He's stout and can run a little bit. Since he has been here, I know how his arm strength is and how he's a good processor of information. He can get the ball out. It will be the same formula -- try to make them one-dimensional and go from there."