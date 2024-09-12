All 49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa Says the Vikings are Better than the Jets

Bosa isn't wrong.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sized up the Vikings at his locker this week. Here's what he said.

BOSA: "This week, I think we're playing honestly a better team. They're playing better football (than the Jets). They run the ball well so we're going to have to be better in our techniques. We got away with some stuff last week, so we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back."

Q: What do you think of the Vikings offensive tackles?

BOSA: "They're one of the better tandems of tackles in the league. And they have a very good run game, which helps them out. It will be fun. We've had some battles before. They're probably better now and I'm better now. We'll see how it goes."

Q: What makes Christian Darrisaw so good in particular?

BOSA: "He has a low center of gravity. He's athletic. So it's tough to power him. And he's athletic enough to run you by (the quarterback) and if you get his hands, he's able to replace them and run you by."

Q: What kind of challenge does Sam Darnold pose?

BOSA: "I haven't watched too much on him. He's stout and can run a little bit. Since he has been here, I know how his arm strength is and how he's a good processor of information. He can get the ball out. It will be the same formula -- try to make them one-dimensional and go from there."

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News