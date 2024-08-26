All 49ers

49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos is Week-to-Week with a Knee Injury

The thinnest position on the 49ers just got a little thinner.

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (94) down in his stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (94) down in his stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos suffered a knee injury Friday night in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Raiders. Kyle Shanahan says he's week-to-week and will have an MRI to reveal the exact nature of the injury. We'll learn the results of the MRI on Wednesday the next time Shanahan speaks to the media. But if Gross-Matos is truly week-to-week, that means he could miss the season opener which is in 14 days.

The 49ers currently have two healthy defensive ends who are presumed to make the 53-man roster: Nick Bosa and Robert Beal Jr. Leonard Floyd suffered a knee injury literally two plays after Gross-Matos went down and is listed as day-to-day. And Drake Jackson is out for the year with a torn patellar tendon which he suffered last season.

The 49ers signed Gross-Matos and Floyd this offseason to replace Chase Young and Randy Gregory who left as free agents. On paper, the 49ers improved at defensive end with those moves. But the 49ers didn't draft any defensive linemen this season, so depth already was an issue before Gross-Matos and Floyd got injured.

The 49ers might be another defensive lineman away from making another deep playoff run. As it stands, the 49ers are seven deep at a position in which they prefer to use eight players in a game. And the thinner the 49ers are at defensive end, the more Nick Bosa has to play. And Bosa never has played more than 78 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in a season.

