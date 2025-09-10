All 49ers

49ers Deliver Depressing Injury Update on Brock Purdy

49ers fans are going to gasp as if cold water hit them when they hear about this Brock Purdy injury update.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
It was shocking to hear from the San Francisco 49ers that Brock Purdy injured his non-throwing shoulder and toe in the win against the Seattle Seahawks.

He didn't look like he was hurt in the game, which shows how tough a player he is. However, the 49ers had concerns over his toe as opposed to his shoulder.

Because of that, the 49ers delivered a depressing injury update on Purdy. Not only is he being held out of Wednesday's practice, but he's unlikely to play against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle Shanahan provides update on Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13).
"I think it's a long shot," Shanahan said on Purdy suiting up against New Orleans. When asked if he knew when the toe injury occurred, Shanahan confirmed that he did.

"I think it happened scrambling, I think when (safety Julian Love) Love tackled him on the sideline. I believe when it happened." Shanahan also revealed that he was aware Purdy was playing through injury.

He also said "it's possible" Purdy could be out for multiple weeks. Shanahan refused to specify which toe it is and what the actual diagnosis of the injury is.

In any case, the 49ers will be without Purdy. That means the 49ers could have Mac Jones as their starting quarterback for some time.

Another year, another catastrophe of injuries for the 49ers. First, it was George Kittle, whom the 49ers placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Then it was Jauan Jennings with a shoulder injury, but it isn't deemed severe. Now, it's Purdy who will be out of action against the Saints and possibly beyond.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
I wouldn't fully rule out a stint on Injured Reserve, either, for Purdy. Shanahan already said he can be out for multiple weeks, but does that mean a few weeks? Or six?

It feels like the best-case scenario with Purdy is that he misses only three games. He avoids Injured Reserve, and the 49ers can preserve one of their activations for it.

Having to start a backup quarterback is always tough for an offense. However, I wouldn't be too down on Jones starting.

He can keep the 49ers' offense afloat. Shanahan has had a quarterback with his style like him. If Shanahan can run an offense well with Jimmy Garoppolo, he can with Jones.

Remember, the 49ers were contemplating drafting Jones in the 2021 NFL draft before deciding on Trey Lance. Against the Saints, the 49ers shouldn't be struggling too much with Jones.

They can get by this week and emerge victorious with him. You just hope it's not longer than a few weeks.

