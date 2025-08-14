All 49ers

How the 49ers Demonstrated Discipline in Raiders Joint Practice

The Raiders were reportedly attempting to antagonize the 49ers during their joint practice today.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive backs and receivers run wind sprints during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive backs and receivers run wind sprints during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The main reason the San Francisco 49ers didn't set up two days of joint practice with the same team was to avoid fights.

It's not uncommon for the second day of a joint practice with a team for there to be brawls. That is why Kyle Shanahan didn't want more than one joint practice with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the Raiders reportedly attempted to instigate and antagonize the 49ers during their joint practice on Thursday. Thankfully, the 49ers let the Raiders' antics bounce right off them.

They didn't take the bait and showed amazing discipline in the joint practice. It is largely due to Shanahan emphasizing to his team to expect it and avoid falling for it.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

"We had an idea where we would walk into, but it's the same as the game. Like I have no problem with people fighting. I have a problem with you hurting your football team and losing football games," Shanahan said. "We don't like people to fight on game day because one, it's a 15-yard penalty.

"We like explosives, they're hard to get by. We don't like to just give them people, and you get ejected. It's a lot harder to play with 45 than 46. Today I looked at it even stronger. I mean we are out here missing 20 guys. We have some positions that don't really have enough to go."

Shanahan showed how wise a coach he is. He knew the type of team he was practicing against and what would occur, which led him to inform his team to be disciplined.

He likely said it in a very firm and stern way to really get his message across, and no one wants to get on Shanahan's bad side. There may be no coming back from that.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) watches his players work out during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Shanahan also possibly relayed a message like this last week for their joint practice with the Broncos. However, the 49ers had more players at the time, and Denver's not as rambunctious as the Raiders.

"I looked at it as if, if you get punched and you throw a punch back and told the guys, it shows how mentally weak you are. So, all you're going to do is leave five guys left to do the whole practice just because you couldn't handle getting a head in your face mask, letting that hurt someone's hand.

"So, I thought it was important to truly show how tough you are by no one throwing a punch, and what I saw the guys handled that because we were able to keep them all out there.”

Stellar discipline from the 49ers. Practicing this now will aid them in a game. Shanahan must emphasize that now, especially with the depth concerns on the teams.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News