How the 49ers Demonstrated Discipline in Raiders Joint Practice
The main reason the San Francisco 49ers didn't set up two days of joint practice with the same team was to avoid fights.
It's not uncommon for the second day of a joint practice with a team for there to be brawls. That is why Kyle Shanahan didn't want more than one joint practice with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, the Raiders reportedly attempted to instigate and antagonize the 49ers during their joint practice on Thursday. Thankfully, the 49ers let the Raiders' antics bounce right off them.
They didn't take the bait and showed amazing discipline in the joint practice. It is largely due to Shanahan emphasizing to his team to expect it and avoid falling for it.
"We had an idea where we would walk into, but it's the same as the game. Like I have no problem with people fighting. I have a problem with you hurting your football team and losing football games," Shanahan said. "We don't like people to fight on game day because one, it's a 15-yard penalty.
"We like explosives, they're hard to get by. We don't like to just give them people, and you get ejected. It's a lot harder to play with 45 than 46. Today I looked at it even stronger. I mean we are out here missing 20 guys. We have some positions that don't really have enough to go."
Shanahan showed how wise a coach he is. He knew the type of team he was practicing against and what would occur, which led him to inform his team to be disciplined.
He likely said it in a very firm and stern way to really get his message across, and no one wants to get on Shanahan's bad side. There may be no coming back from that.
Shanahan also possibly relayed a message like this last week for their joint practice with the Broncos. However, the 49ers had more players at the time, and Denver's not as rambunctious as the Raiders.
"I looked at it as if, if you get punched and you throw a punch back and told the guys, it shows how mentally weak you are. So, all you're going to do is leave five guys left to do the whole practice just because you couldn't handle getting a head in your face mask, letting that hurt someone's hand.
"So, I thought it was important to truly show how tough you are by no one throwing a punch, and what I saw the guys handled that because we were able to keep them all out there.”
Stellar discipline from the 49ers. Practicing this now will aid them in a game. Shanahan must emphasize that now, especially with the depth concerns on the teams.