49ers Reveal the Plan for the Starters Against the Raiders

Kyle Shanahan reveals whether or not the 49ers starters will play in the second preseason game against the Raiders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
No starters on the San Francisco 49ers, except for left guard Ben Bartch, played in the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers don't usually play much, if any, starters in the first preseason game. It isn't until the second or third game that the 49ers get their starters a little action.

That is exactly what the plan will be on Saturday when the 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders. On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan announced that he intends for Brock Purdy and most of the starters to play.

"I'd like Brock to play," Shanahan said. "I haven't decided anything for sure yet. We'll watch this tape, but I planned on getting these starters going. There might be a couple guys I rest, but there's not a lot of, especially on the defense, not a lot of healthy starters as it is, but I'll figure that out in the next 24 hours, but planning on some starters to play."

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers will have to play the starters for a series or two out of desperation. Even if Shanahan was against playing starters in the preseason, the injuries are forcing their hand.

Anticipate at least two series from the 49ers starters against the Raiders. However, Shanahan mentioned a couple of players will not be active.

He most likely is referring to Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner. That's more than a couple of players, but it's the core players he can't afford to lose.

They also don't need any preseason reps. Now, you could argue that Purdy should join them since he will be at risk with several key players out.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23).
But I'd imagine the 49ers incorporate a healthy dose of runs to balance the offense. That way, it isn't so dangerous for Purdy when he needs to drop back and pass.

Shanahan is also likely to get Purdy on the move with some rollouts and call pass plays that require Purdy to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

Those are going to be the best ways to keep Purdy safe, while also getting him some valuable reps. The moment it starts to look like Purdy can't be protected, Shanahan must pull him.

Although playing for only a series or two should be fine. If Purdy is getting mauled already that early, the 49ers have a larger issue on their hand.

Besides, he is a smart enough quarterback to reduce those risks, so playing him is the right decision.

Published
