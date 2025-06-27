49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was Arrested on Thursday
It was too good to be true for the San Francisco 49ers to have a perfectly quiet offseason.
That peace was officially broken today. According to TMZ, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles around 5:30 PM.
Lenoir was charged with resisting a peace officer after he refused to hand over the keys to his friend's car.
Officers approached a car owned by his friend, Marcus Cunningham, that they were in because it was double-parked and obstructing traffic.
When the officers arrived at the car, they suspected criminal activity and noticed a gun in the car. In the middle of the conversation, Cunningham tossed Lenoir his car keys.
That is when an officer asked Lenoir to hand them over, which he did not. As a result, the officers charged him with resisting.
Lenoir was released Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
As far as consequences go for him, I doubt the 49ers or the NFL will get involved. This arrest will not cause him to be suspended. It would be shocking if he were.
At most, a fine will be handed to him, but it will probably be more of a slap on the wrist. I'm sure Kyle Shanahan will have some words for him when he shows up in training camp next month.
This situation just seems like it could've been avoided. The bright side is that it isn't a serious charge, but it is an unnecessary one since he used poor judgment.