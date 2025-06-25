49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Named One of 2021's Biggest Draft Steals
The 49ers have an incredible track record of finding diamons in the rough in Round 5.
That's when they drafted George Kittle in 2017, Dre Greenlaw in 2019 and Deommodore Lenoir in 2021.
No one expected Lenoir to become a starter when he was picked. He wasn't even the first corner the 49ers took that year -- Ambry Thomas was. But Lenoir steadily improved while Thomas didn't, so now Lenoir just got a five-year extension while Thomas is off the team.
Not only is Lenoir a late-round gem, he's the best cornerback the 49ers have drafted since Eric Davis in 1990.
That's why Bleacher Report recently named Lenoir one of the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Lenoir started two games in his rookie season and has started in 45 of his 49 games since," writes Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "His versatility allows the Niners defense to match up well against different offensive personnel groupings.
"Lenoir has improved every season since becoming a starter. His passer rating allowed continues to drop despite maintaining at worst a 17 percent target rate, per NFL Pro. He is coming off his best year, having allowed 470 yards on 48 receptions with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added nine pass breakups as well.
"Lenoir has developed into a quality slot cornerback who can align on the outside sparingly when necessary. Since 2023, he has had more interceptions than touchdowns allowed in coverage."
I actually disagree with this analysis. Yes, Lenoir is a quality slot cornerback, but he also is terrific on the outside. That's why Robert Saleh is moving Lenoir to the outside full time this season. He finally has become the 49ers' No. 1 cornerback.