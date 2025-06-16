49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir is Settling in as a Leader
All of the attention when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, specifically on the defensive side, are the countless new players they have added.
They are banking on a lot of rookie to help turn their defense around, which is an extremely tall task. However, what gets overlooked with all of the new players added are the new roles for the established ones.
Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is one of the players who has a new role in 2025, and that is being a leader. He hasn't had to do that before, but his extension says otherwise.
It only amplifies with all of the rookies and second-year players they will be relying upon this upcoming season. Lenoir has to take on this new leadership role, and he is settling into it well.
"I feel like I've been very vocal this year," said Lenoir. "As far as like, just comparing it to last year and the years before that. I wouldn't really say nothing, but now I'm breaking down the team, kind of helping guys out, just saying stuff when it needs to be said."
Lenoir is comfortable in this new role as a leader and is being vocal. But there is also another feeling he is experiencing as he settles into his role as a leader on the 49ers.
"It kind of makes me feel old. Just being a veteran guy. It's feeling like I just came in yesterday," said Lenoir. "Just being able to be one of the leaders of the team, being able to push a young guy, and just make sure their feet is in the right place."
Feeling old seems outrageous for Lenoir, who is entering the fifth year of his career. But when you realize the abundance of young talent on the defense, it makes sense.
Lenoir is needed to take on this role to help expedite the learning curve for all the young players on the roster, especially Renardo Green. He's already doing a fine job of it so far.
The duties will only enhance and increase as 2025 passes by.