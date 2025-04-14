All 49ers

Will 49ers Draft Alabama Guard Tyler Booker if He Falls to Round 2?

Booker is the most powerful drive blocker in the upcoming draft. He could do what Aaron Banks did for the 49ers even better.

Grant Cohn

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) warms up before the game with the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) warms up before the game with the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the 49ers needed a starting left guard, they drafted Aaron Banks in Round 2.

Now, Banks is on the Green Bay Packers and the 49ers need to replace him. So if Alabama's Tyler Booker were to drop to Round 2, would the 49ers take him?

Booker is similar to Banks in the sense that both are bigger guards who don't move so well laterally but are powerful. In fact, a better comparison for Booker might be a young Mike Iupati, whom the 49ers drafted with the 17th pick in 2010.

Iupati was a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh's offense. But would Booker fit Kyle Shanahan's scheme?

Shanahan generally wants offensive linemen who are quick and agile, but Banks didn't fit those criteria. Neither did his predecessor, Laken Tomlinson, who was powerful, not quick. That's because the 49ers want their left guard to be a drive blocker who can create movement at the point of attack when the 49ers run inside zone plays.

Booker is the most powerful drive blocker in the upcoming draft. He could do what Banks did for the 49ers even better.

I have a feeling that Booker actually is ranked quite high on the 49ers' draft board. But he might not be ranked as high as Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who's just as big as Booker and much more athletic than him.

If the 49ers have the choice between the two, I'd imagine they would take Savaiinaea. But if he's gone, I think they would take Booker.

Call me crazy.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News