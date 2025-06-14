49ers Expected to Return to the Playoffs Despite Modest Offseason
The 49ers lost nine starting players this offseason and signed zero replacements. Instead, their biggest addition was a coach -- defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Granted, Saleh is one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL, and he replaced Nick Sorensen, who got fired after one season coaching the 49ers defense and now coaches special teams for the Dallas Cowboys.
That's a big reason Fox Sports believes that the 49ers have the best chance to make the playoffs of all the teams that missed it last season.
"I think we’re all writing the 49ers off a bit early," writes Fox Sports' David Helman. "There’s been some attrition in the Bay Area, and this is no longer the Infinity Gauntlet roster from 2022. It’s still a quality roster, so long as the veterans can stay healthy. That is a gamble, to be fair, but it’s one I’m willing to make. It feels a little less risky when you look at San Francisco’s schedule.
"By virtue of finishing fourth in the NFC West last year, the Niners are facing about as forgiving a slate as you could hope to see. They only play four games against 2024 playoff teams — two games against the division rival Rams, along with road trips to Tampa Bay and Houston. They also play a whopping seven games against teams that drafted in the top 10 this spring. There are no guarantees, but I think a bounce back is coming."
Helman makes some good points, particularly about their soft schedule, but I don't see why he's willing to gamble that Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams can stay healthy. They're older player with extensive injury histories who missed a combined 20 games last season. Expecting them to bounce back to the players they were two years ago seems unrealistic.
Still, as long as the 49ers can win at least three games in their division, they should make it to the playoffs. Last year, they won one game in their division. There's no guarantee the 49ers suddenly will do better. The rest of the NFC improved their rosters this offseason, and the 49ers didn't.