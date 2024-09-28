All 49ers

49ers Face a Fork in the Road Against the Patriots

The 49ers face a fork in the road into their Week 4 matchup with the Patriots. It is one that can become a season defining one for them.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Losing to the Los Angeles Rams was a gut punch to the San Francisco 49ers. 

That was a game that had victory written all over it for them. Instead, they collapsed and suffered a devastating defeat. It was the equivalent of someone walking and stepping on their untied shoelaces and face-planting. 

As a result, the 49ers face a fork in the road against the New England Patriots in Week 4. On one road, the 49ers face oblivion should they lose to the Patriots. It’s a game that they should handily win at home. Losing to the lowly Patriots would signal that the 49ers are not a serious playoff team. It would also put them on a three-game losing streak with their morale sinking. 

On the other road, the 49ers face a bit of redemption should they defeat the Patriots. Winning won’t be a cause for celebration. They’re supposed to win. They’re the vastly superior team in every facet except for special teams maybe. But what a win against the Patriots does is keep oblivion away for another couple of weeks at least. 

It can also be a kickstart for the 49ers to build momentum for themselves. They had the opportunity to do that for themselves after their Week 1 win against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, they were clotheslined by the Minnesota Vikings in the following week and it snowballed into Week 3 against the Rams. 

The 49ers have to get back on track. They have to steer the ship back on course and can no longer afford to deviate away. Sure, it’s brutal not having Christian McCaffrey out there, but it’s no excuse at all for them. This team is touted year after year for how abundantly talented they are. They don’t need McCaffrey to be a playoff team. 

What they do need is for their players to step it up. The pass rush needs to be impactful, the secondary needs to be stickier in coverage, the pass protection needs to be stronger, and Brandon Aiyuk needs to be involved. It all starts this Sunday against the Patriots. 

This is the perfect “get right” game for the 49ers. Dominate a lowly opponent to get all of that bad energy from the last two weeks out of the locker room, then flip the page towards the Arizona Cardinals the next week. 

Otherwise, the 49ers will be facing oblivion if they lose to the Patriots. Their status as playoff contenders will be in serious doubt and the season could potentially begin to be a lost cause.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News