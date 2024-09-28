49ers Face a Fork in the Road Against the Patriots
Losing to the Los Angeles Rams was a gut punch to the San Francisco 49ers.
That was a game that had victory written all over it for them. Instead, they collapsed and suffered a devastating defeat. It was the equivalent of someone walking and stepping on their untied shoelaces and face-planting.
As a result, the 49ers face a fork in the road against the New England Patriots in Week 4. On one road, the 49ers face oblivion should they lose to the Patriots. It’s a game that they should handily win at home. Losing to the lowly Patriots would signal that the 49ers are not a serious playoff team. It would also put them on a three-game losing streak with their morale sinking.
On the other road, the 49ers face a bit of redemption should they defeat the Patriots. Winning won’t be a cause for celebration. They’re supposed to win. They’re the vastly superior team in every facet except for special teams maybe. But what a win against the Patriots does is keep oblivion away for another couple of weeks at least.
It can also be a kickstart for the 49ers to build momentum for themselves. They had the opportunity to do that for themselves after their Week 1 win against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, they were clotheslined by the Minnesota Vikings in the following week and it snowballed into Week 3 against the Rams.
The 49ers have to get back on track. They have to steer the ship back on course and can no longer afford to deviate away. Sure, it’s brutal not having Christian McCaffrey out there, but it’s no excuse at all for them. This team is touted year after year for how abundantly talented they are. They don’t need McCaffrey to be a playoff team.
What they do need is for their players to step it up. The pass rush needs to be impactful, the secondary needs to be stickier in coverage, the pass protection needs to be stronger, and Brandon Aiyuk needs to be involved. It all starts this Sunday against the Patriots.
This is the perfect “get right” game for the 49ers. Dominate a lowly opponent to get all of that bad energy from the last two weeks out of the locker room, then flip the page towards the Arizona Cardinals the next week.
Otherwise, the 49ers will be facing oblivion if they lose to the Patriots. Their status as playoff contenders will be in serious doubt and the season could potentially begin to be a lost cause.