49ers LB is Gaining the Trust of Robert Saleh
The San Francisco 49ers are closing in on two weeks of training camp.
That means some of the players may start to separate themselves from others. One player who seems to be doing that is linebacker Dee Winters.
During Tuesday’s practice, Winters reportedly defended Christian McCaffrey well on a deep pass from Brock Purdy.
By no means is that an easy task. For Winters to hold up strong on that rep against McCaffrey is impressive, and it’s allowing him to gain Robert Saleh’s trust.
Dee Winters is closing in on the starting job
“His coverage ability is as good as anybody. You trust him in those situations,” said Saleh. “Normally with a guy like Christian on the field, you're not going to want to be in a call that puts it back one-on-one. But we gave him the opportunity, and he won. With every passing day, he builds more trust that he can do that.
“The more he shows that he can, it just creates openings for everybody else, especially from a blitz standpoint where we can send extra people in at their protection knowing that we have guys all over the place that can handle the different athletes that the league has to offer.”
This is by far the greatest praise Saleh has bestowed upon Winters. He’s come a long way from Saleh being bullish on him during OTAs.
Now it seems Winters is earning favor with Saleh. This is exactly what he needed for him to close in and win the starting job to be alongside Fred Warner.
Winter's competition
His only other competition is rookie Nick Martin. Saleh wanted the 49ers to draft him, which means he foresees Martin starting.
But if Winters is turning heads at training camp like he did when he defended McCaffrey, it’s going to be tough to deny him.
However, as strong as Winters has been, he can’t get carried away yet. There are still three preseason games for him to either seal up or lose the starting job.
All it takes is for him to have a bad game or two along with a stretch of practices, then boom, Martin is now the favorite.
The 49ers need to get the starting linebacker spot next to Warner correct. It’s arguably the most concerning position on the 49ers.
If it ends up being Winters, the superb rep defending McCaffrey will become a turning point in helping him win it.