49ers LB is Gaining the Trust of Robert Saleh

This is only going to help this linebacker win the starting job.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers are closing in on two weeks of training camp.

That means some of the players may start to separate themselves from others. One player who seems to be doing that is linebacker Dee Winters.

During Tuesday’s practice, Winters reportedly defended Christian McCaffrey well on a deep pass from Brock Purdy.

By no means is that an easy task. For Winters to hold up strong on that rep against McCaffrey is impressive, and it’s allowing him to gain Robert Saleh’s trust.

Dee Winters is closing in on the starting job

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) reacts after a tackle.
“His coverage ability is as good as anybody. You trust him in those situations,” said Saleh. “Normally with a guy like Christian on the field, you're not going to want to be in a call that puts it back one-on-one. But we gave him the opportunity, and he won. With every passing day, he builds more trust that he can do that. 

“The more he shows that he can, it just creates openings for everybody else, especially from a blitz standpoint where we can send extra people in at their protection knowing that we have guys all over the place that can handle the different athletes that the league has to offer.”

This is by far the greatest praise Saleh has bestowed upon Winters. He’s come a long way from Saleh being bullish on him during OTAs.

Now it seems Winters is earning favor with Saleh. This is exactly what he needed for him to close in and win the starting job to be alongside Fred Warner.

Winter's competition

San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick Nick Martin (45) works out with his teammates.
His only other competition is rookie Nick Martin. Saleh wanted the 49ers to draft him, which means he foresees Martin starting.

But if Winters is turning heads at training camp like he did when he defended McCaffrey, it’s going to be tough to deny him. 

However, as strong as Winters has been, he can’t get carried away yet. There are still three preseason games for him to either seal up or lose the starting job.

All it takes is for him to have a bad game or two along with a stretch of practices, then boom, Martin is now the favorite.

The 49ers need to get the starting linebacker spot next to Warner correct. It’s arguably the most concerning position on the 49ers.

If it ends up being Winters, the superb rep defending McCaffrey will become a turning point in helping him win it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

