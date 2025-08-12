How 49ers LB Dee Winters Improved his Coverage Skills
One player who is closing in on a starting spot on the San Francisco 49ers' defense is linebacker Dee Winters.
A lot of momentum is on his side thanks to his performances in training camp and the preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Winters wasn't a lock to become a starter.
He arguably wasn't even a favorite. The 49ers drafted rookie Nick Martin at the behest of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and it wasn't to be a special teams player.
However, Winters took the competition as motivation and has been playing excellently since the start. He even has a highlighted play in camp where he nicely defended Christian McCaffrey on a deep pass.
Winters has improved his pass coverage skills. The work he's put in the offseason was effective, but it has nothing to do with any physical alterations he made.
"I just watched a lot of film," Winters said. "And found certain tendencies that running backs do, whether that be in the slot position or in the back field, and kind of just honed on those things."
This goes to show how critical it is for NFL players to improve from a mental standpoint. Everyone can be a sensational talent, but will be limited until they get their intellect growing.
Winters has always been sound physically. He can run downhill, laterally, and turn and run fairly swiftly. But what he needed to get better at was understanding what was going on in front of him.
"When I was a rookie, I would see these O-linemen running really fast and I would think it's a run, and it'd probably be a special route or something behind me that was my job to do and I wouldn't do it," Winter said. "Just being able to diagnose that and play calm and under control and it's helped me elevate my game."
Winters now has a fairly strong mind of what he is seeing from an offense. The best part of all is that he can apply the knowledge that he's gained in practice.
The 49ers' offense is a tricky one after all, so it's great for him to apply what he's learned. Getting reps against McCaffrey is the other part where he gets to take knowledge into application.
"I think he's the best one in the league. Anytime I can get a rep with him, I'm always excited, and it's always a good battle."
Winters has been one of the top 49ers whose stock has risen since camp started. At this rate, it would be shocking if he isn't the starter next to Fred Warner.